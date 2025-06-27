COAS stresses inter-institutional unity to advance Pakistan's strategic, developmental objectives

Field Marshal interacted with probationary officers of the 52nd CTP of the Civil Services Academy

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

COAS stated this while addressing the probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy during a session held at the Army Auditorium, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a press release.

The probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy remained attached with the formations of Pakistan Army at peace time locations and operational areas of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These officers gained rich experience of the three services during various interactions and visits.

This interaction with the COAS formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

In his address, the Field Marshal spoke on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.

COAS further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance. He urged the young officers to embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfillment of their responsibilities to the nation.

The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army Leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.

The visit concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, reflecting a spirit of constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress.

