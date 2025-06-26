Hajj 2026 registration begins on Friday

Published On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 23:49:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Registration for Hajj 2026 will officially begin on Friday, according to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The process has been initiated early in line with Saudi directives to ensure the timely completion of logistical and administrative arrangements.

The pilgrims can complete their registration either through designated banks or by accessing the Ministry’s official website.

Sources confirmed that registration is mandatory for both government-sponsored and private Hajj applicants.

This early launch is aimed at streamlining coordination and avoiding delays, a concern raised in previous years.

Officials have advised all intending pilgrims to ensure accurate documentation during the registration process to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage experience.