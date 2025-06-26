Punjab budget 2025-26 passed with 'no new taxes'

Thu, 26 Jun 2025 18:55:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Assembly has passed the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 with an overwhelming majority.

In a major relief for citizens and businesses alike, the government has decided not to impose any new taxes and has kept the current tax structure intact.

The new budget brings no changes to existing provincial taxes such as property tax and transport tax.

Additionally, no extra burden has been placed on sectors like industry, agriculture, health, or education.

Officials confirmed that the focus of the budget is on development, with 18 new projects lined up across various sectors as the government aims to stay the course by encouraging economic activity without tightening the tax net further.

Economists say that by keeping taxes at bay, the government has tried to strike a balance between revenue generation and public relief. However, they note that long-term sustainability will require effective implementation and transparency.

In short, according to the government, the budget aims to keep things steady while laying the groundwork for future growth.