No new taxes imposed in Punjab budget 2025-26, says finance minister

historic public service package was presented under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 14:36:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman announced that no new taxes have been introduced in the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Speaking at a post-budget press conference alongside Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said the historic public service package was presented under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that the total budget outlay stands at Rs5,335 billion, with Rs1,240 billion allocated for development — the largest in Punjab’s history.

She said Rs18 billion will be provided to universities via the Punjab Higher Education Commission, while Rs40 billion has been earmarked for advanced IT labs in schools.

She also shared that the school nutrition program will expand to 8 districts, and Rs148 billion will be spent on health and education.

Rural and basic health centers have been upgraded into “Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.” Construction is underway on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, where 24 electric buses are already operational.

The transport fleet will expand with 1,100 more buses this year. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to widen the tax net, she added.