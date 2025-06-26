Pakistan, US vow to play role for lasting peace in Middle East

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and United States agreed to continue working closely to strengthen the bilateral ties.

The understanding came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister appreciated President Trump’s bold and decisive leadership that led to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

He also thanked the US Secretary of State Rubio for the key role played by the United States in the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

While exchanging views on the current situation in the Middle East, the prime minister stated that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Secretary Rubio said that the US would like to work with Pakistan for promoting peace and stability in the region.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, calling it a positive development and reaffirming Pakistan's strong support for the brotherly Islamic nation.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister reviewed the overall national situation.

The cabinet was briefed on the decisions of the National Security Committee.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the de-escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel and unanimously passed a resolution appreciating the role of the prime minister and the Field Marshal in reducing regional tensions.

Addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz stated that Iran gave a strong response to Israel in self-defence and praised the courage and bravery of the Iranian nation.