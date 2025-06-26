PM Shehbaz welcomes Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms Pakistan's support for Iran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, calling it a positive development and reaffirming Pakistan's strong support for the brotherly Islamic nation.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister reviewed the overall national situation.

The cabinet was briefed on the decisions of the National Security Committee. The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the de-escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel and unanimously passed a resolution appreciating the role of the prime minister and the Field Marshal in reducing regional tensions.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed the participants on the Finance Bill, and members were informed about the proposed amendments to the budget bill.

Addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz stated that Iran gave a strong response to Israel in self-defence and praised the courage and bravery of the Iranian nation. He emphasized that Pakistan supported Iran consistently and wholeheartedly.

He noted that Iran openly thanked Pakistan, including President Asif Ali Zardari, himself, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir by name. Iran’s appreciation for Pakistan’s political and military leadership and its people, he said, is unprecedented.

The prime minister added that US President had also openly praised Field Marshal Asim Munir and acknowledged his capabilities.

Speaking on the budget, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the finance minister and the entire team for their hard work. He said the government's strength in the National Assembly is satisfactory, and acknowledged the efforts of the Deputy Prime Minister and coalition partners.

He also thanked President Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, urging all members to work effectively to secure budget approval and further strengthen the economy in the new fiscal year.

He further stated that the Pakistan Army had dealt a crushing blow to the enemy and is successfully targeting the Khawarij insurgents, acknowledging the army’s immense sacrifices and expressing confidence in victory.

Lastly, he addressed the upcoming month of Muharram, urging both federal and provincial governments to take effective measures for peace and security, and calling for unity and brotherhood during processions and religious gatherings…

The cabinet approved the agenda presented by the Ministry of Energy and also gave the green light to transfer the authority to determine petroleum levy rates to the Petroleum Division.