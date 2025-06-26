Finance Bill 2025-26 to be presented in NA today for approval

Pakistan Pakistan Finance Bill 2025-26 to be presented in NA today for approval

The passage of the Finance Bill is the final and mandatory step in the federal budget process.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 06:35:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Finance Bill 2025-26 will be presented in the National Assembly by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb today (Thursday) for approval, Dunya News reported.

The passage of the Finance Bill is the final and mandatory step in the federal budget process, enabling the government to implement its financial agenda for the new fiscal year starting July 1.

National Assembly secretariat has issued agenda for the NA session today. As per agenda, the National Assembly session will begin at 11:00am.

The session will start with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the Finance Bill 2025-26 to get approval from the National Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Assembly completed the approval process for the demands for grants of 33 federal ministries and divisions.

During the session, the lower house approved 136 demands amounting to over Rs9.95 trillion. More than 750 cut motions submitted by opposition members were rejected by majority vote.

Among the major approvals, the Division of National Food Security had three demands totalling Rs 34.04 billion passed, while 98 related cut motions were turned down. Additionally, four ministries and divisions had demands exceeding Rs 4,814 billion approved during the session.

The National Assembly approved five demands for grants amounting to Rs. 356.8 billion for the Interior and Narcotics Control Division to meet expenditures for the financial year ending June 30, 2026.

The National Assembly approved five separate demands for grants, totaling over Rs 1.74 billion, for the Human Rights Division and its affiliated bodies to cover expenditures for the upcoming financial year ending June 30, 2026.

Furthermore, the National Assembly approved 14 demands for grants amounting to Rs 3.55 trillion for the Finance Division to meet various expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. The demands were presented by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb during the budget session of the lower house.

