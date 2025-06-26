Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program hits major milestone as 50,000 interest-free loans given in 7 months

Says on average, 65 homes are being completed every day

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a major breakthrough in her flagship “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, revealing that 50,000 interest-free loans have been handed out to the poorest and most vulnerable citizens across Punjab in just seven months.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Maryam Nawaz said the program had already crossed its first major milestone, calling it a “moment of pride” for the province.

According to the Chief Minister, around 5,000 homes have been completed under the scheme, while construction is underway on another 41,000 houses.

She highlighted that on average, 65 homes were being completed every day, showing the pace and seriousness of the effort.

Maryam Nawaz called the program’s success “unmatched in global history”, adding that it stands as a shining example of collective will, vision, and hard work.

She said the initiative was aimed at turning dreams into reality for thousands of homeless families, and promised to keep the ball rolling to ensure every deserving family has a roof over their heads.