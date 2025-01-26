Loans for 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' project to be granted on merit: CM Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan Loans for 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' project to be granted on merit: CM Maryam

Maryam has emphasised the importance of achieving the objectives of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar"

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 17:25:46 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says loans under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme will be granted purely on merit.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said those receiving a loan of Rs1.5 million will only have to repay principal amount in installments of Rs14,000 per month over nine years.

Under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme, over 5,000 houses are nearing completion and construction of houses has begun with loans provided in phase two.

The verification of applications received on the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" portal is being carried out by three independent microfinance institutions.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the target is to construct 100,000 houses within a year and 500,000 houses within five years.

Maryam Nawaz has emphasised the importance of achieving the objectives of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" project.

