PTI's Waqas Akram granted protective bail by PHC

Leader of Imran Khan's party praises Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judiciary

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has approved a protective bail request filed by PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, shielding him from arrest in any ongoing cases until further details are submitted.

The bench, comprising Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel, heard the petition. Sheikh Waqas Akram appeared in court along with his legal team.

During the hearing, the court asked the authorities concerned to stop harassing people unnecessarily before granting Sheikh the bail.

The court also sought responses from the parties ﻿concerned, while ordering that the petitioner should not be arrested in any registered case until more information is provided.

“I came to the high court today for my bail and thankfully, I’ve been granted it,” ﻿Sheikh Waqas Akram told reporters outside the court.﻿

He praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa judiciary, saying "it is the only province where people still get justice by the book, unlike other provinces such as Punjab and Balochistan."

Sheikh criticised the denial of bail for PTI's founding leader, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, saying that widespread protests were held across Punjab in response.

He claimed that the fears raised after the 26th constitutional amendment are now coming true before our eyes.

He added that even the founding leader’s lawyers and sisters had not been allowed to meet him, calling it a dangerous game that weakens the state.

He revealed there are not just one but dozens of petitions against the PTI founder.

Akram also said that senior leaders like Omar Ayub and the PTI Chief Executive are being denied access to their leader. “The world is watching, and so are international organisations,” he warned.

The PTI leader stressed that the 26th Amendment must be rolled back, or else Pakistan’s entire system could come crashing down.