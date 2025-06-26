Pakistan condemns brutal torture in Palestine, Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has voiced deep concern over the “worst forms of torture” inflicted on the people of Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir by foreign occupying forces, the Foreign Office said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, being observed today.

The statement said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the victims of torture worldwide and reaffirms its continued commitment to eradicating torture and upholding human dignity.

It said the people of the occupied Palestinian territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination.

Israeli forces have killed 56,156 Palestinians and injured 132,239 in the enclave since launching a military onslaught in October 2023. A human rights monitor published a report detailing the “shocking” treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons.

On this day, Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to condemn the crimes of these occupying powers and to hold them accountable, in addition to helping end the plight of the victims of their torture and oppression.

The Foreign Office said Islam upholds the sanctity and dignity of every human being. Any act of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment is incompatible with the values of justice, mercy and compassion that are at the core of Islamic teachings.

It said guided by these values and its international obligations, Pakistan remains committed to eradicating torture and strengthening protections for all individuals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said legal reforms, institutional safeguards, and oversight mechanisms continue to be strengthened by Pakistan to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law. It further said that measures are also being taken to provide victims with medical, legal, and psycho-social support.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed 26 June as the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. It marks the moment in 1987 when the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.

