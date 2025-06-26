PPP decides to vote in favour of budget 25-26

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the decision to support the federal govt

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 13:29:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a major development on federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to vote in favour of the budget.

The decision was made in a party meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where he announced the decision to support the federal government in passing the budget.

PPP leader Shazia Marri confirmed the decision noting that PPP had reservations on the budget which were timely addressed by the federal government during negotiations.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally proposed to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that it abstain from participating in the budget vote.

Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser held an important meeting with senior PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf at the Parliament House, during which the possibility of a joint opposition strategy was discussed.

According to sources, during the meeting, Qaiser referred to PPP’s recent statements and said that if the PPP is truly serious about boycotting the budget, then PTI is willing to support such a move.

Ashraf assured Qaiser that he would present PTI’s proposal to the party leadership, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP lawmakers including Bilawal Bhutto himself, Abdul Qadir Patel, Dr Mahreen Bhutto slammed the budget in their parliamentary speeches. Syed Hassan Murtaza and Syed Khursheed Shah also lashed out on PML-N for proposing a budget that they thought was against the interests of the people.