Court bars NAB to take action against Azam Swati

The lawyer argued that the notice issued to Azam Swati contains no specific allegations

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The court has barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati after a notice was issued to him, and has sought a response from the bureau.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Khurshid Iqbal heard Azam Swati's petition. Swati appeared in court along with his lawyer.

The lawyer informed the court that NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Azam Swati in connection with the Kohistan scandal. He further stated that over 100 cases have already been filed against his client, and this NAB notice is part of an ongoing campaign against him.

Justice Arshad Ali remarked that the petitioner should join the inquiry. However, the lawyer requested that no action be taken against his client. In response, the court said no action would be taken against the petitioner, but he must join the investigation. NAB will not proceed with any action during this time.

The court adjourned the hearing until July 16 and directed NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a response

