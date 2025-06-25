SC orders to reduce LLB duration to four years

Constitutional bench adjourned further proceedings indefinitely

Updated On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 13:13:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered that the duration of the LLB program be reduced from five years to four years.

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the case regarding legal education reforms.

The court also directed that the CLE (Competency Licensing Exam) requirement be abolished for those who have obtained their law degrees from abroad.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that necessary steps should be taken to improve the standard of law colleges. He added, “If there are shortcomings in SM Law College, they should be addressed, not used as a reason to shut down the college. SM Law College has existed even before the creation of Pakistan.”

The constitutional bench adjourned further proceedings indefinitely.

