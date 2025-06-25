COAS lauds Major Moiz's ultimate sacrifice for defence of country

'The blood of our Shuhada is the foundation of our nation’s strength'

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Funeral prayer of Major Moiz Abbas Shah, who embraced martyrdom in an operation while bravely fighting against Indian sponsored terrorists in Sararogha area of South Waziristan, was offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, senior serving military and civil officials, officers and soldiers attended the funeral.

“Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. The entire nation stands united in grief and pride, saluting his ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country. We owe an eternal debt to our martyrs. The blood of our Shuhada is the foundation of our nation’s strength”. COAS said.

The body of the 37-year-old army officer has been taken to his native home town, Chakwal, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.

Major among two martyred, 11 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO



A day earlier, the security forces eliminated 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area Sararogha.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and as a result, eleven Indian sponsored khwarij were killed, while seven others got injured.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with Lance Naik Jibran Ullah.

Major Moiz, Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the terrorists.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.

