Four killed, one injured in Wazirabad as truck hits motorcycle

Wed, 25 Jun 2025 12:22:52 PKT

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – A tragic accident occurred in Wazirabad where a truck collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of four individuals.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place on GT Road where a truck hit a motorcycle carrying a family. As a result, four people, including two children and a woman, lost their lives, while another woman was injured.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Danish, 20-year-old Komal, 4-year-old Abdul Wahab, and a 2-year-old girl. The family was traveling from Gujranwala to Gujrat on the motorcycle.

Rescue officials confirmed that the bodies and the injured woman have been shifted to the hospital.

