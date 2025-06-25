Four killed, one injured in Wazirabad as truck hits motorcycle
WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – A tragic accident occurred in Wazirabad where a truck collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of four individuals.
According to rescue officials, the incident took place on GT Road where a truck hit a motorcycle carrying a family. As a result, four people, including two children and a woman, lost their lives, while another woman was injured.
The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Danish, 20-year-old Komal, 4-year-old Abdul Wahab, and a 2-year-old girl. The family was traveling from Gujranwala to Gujrat on the motorcycle.
Rescue officials confirmed that the bodies and the injured woman have been shifted to the hospital.