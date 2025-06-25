In-focus

Mingora jolted by 4.6 magnitude tremor

Pakistan

Earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 51 kilometers

SWAT (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Mingora and surrounding areas on Wednesday, causing panic and fear among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 51 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

So far, no reports of casualties or property damage have been received. However, due to the tremors, people rushed out of their homes reciting verses from the Kalma Tayyiba.
 

