SC issues notices to parties on Fawad Chaudhry's plea to club multiple May 9 cases

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 12:14:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to all parties in response to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s petition seeking the consolidation of 35 cases registered against him related to the events of May 9.

The hearing took place in the SC on the petition filed by former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, requesting that the 35 FIRs registered in connection with the May 9 incidents be combined into a single case.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, conducted the hearing and issued notices to all relevant parties. The court adjourned further proceedings until July 1.

It is worth noting that on May 9, 2023, large-scale violent protests erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

During these protests, attacks were carried out on government and military installations in various cities, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, Mianwali Airbase, and demonstrations outside the GHQ (General Headquarters) in Rawalpindi.

Following these incidents, the government registered cases under anti-terrorism and other laws against hundreds of PTI workers and leaders. Fawad Chaudhry, who was a senior leader of PTI and a former federal minister at the time, is among those named in 35 FIRs filed in various cities.

