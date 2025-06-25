Punjab Assembly speaker congratulates CM Maryam over people-friendly budget

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said that the CM won the hearts of the people of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that the goals of public service, welfare, and good governance will be achieved at all costs.

CM Maryam met with the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and congratulated him on the successful conduct of the budget session. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan expressed his gratitude to the CM for presenting a public welfare-oriented budget.

On the occasion, the CM said that a record has been set in the 2025–26 budget by allocating the highest funds for education, health, and development. She emphasised that the targets of public service, welfare, and good governance will be fulfilled under all circumstances.

She stated that the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is a party of the people and is carrying out uniform development projects across the province. “Providing laptops and merit-based scholarships to students is not a favor but their right,” she added. “My complete focus is on public welfare. We have made great efforts to serve the people over the past year, and these efforts will continue this year as well.”

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan said that the CM won the hearts of the people of Punjab by presenting a tax-free budget. He praised Maryam Nawaz Sharif for effectively carrying forward the legacy of development projects and public welfare initiatives established by PML-N president Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

