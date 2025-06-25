Imran sidelined from his own party, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has effectively been sidelined by his own sister and party.

In her statement, she remarked, “It’s divine justice, the one who came to eliminate Nawaz Sharif has now been eliminated himself, both from his home and his party.” She added that Aleema Khan has been continuously conspiring against Ali Amin Gandapur, and even Ali Amin himself openly acknowledged the conspiracy against him today.

She further stated that Ali Amin had the budget passed in his capacity as chief executive of the province; otherwise, constitutionally, he would have been removed. The Aleema Khan group and PTI’s social media wing are running a campaign against Ali Amin.

She noted that there are three factions within PTI at the federal level, and three different ones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In KP, one group is led by Junaid Akbar, the second by Atif Khan, and the third consists of party dissidents. She criticized that the province of KP has been at the mercy of “incompetent and corrupt groups” for the past 12 years.

The provincial minister further claimed that Punjab is a role model for other provinces in terms of merit, good governance, and transparency, and that Maryam Nawaz ranks number one among all chief ministers in terms of performance.

