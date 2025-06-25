Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire: FO

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan welcomes Iran-Israel ceasefire: FO

Pakistan also welcomed and supports efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 06:23:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire understanding between Iran and Israel and called on the relevant parties to uphold the ceasefire.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan also welcomed and supports the efforts aimed at reviving dialogue and diplomacy in the region.

He said Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and by refraining from the use of force.

Pakistan would continue to support all efforts in this regard, it was added.

