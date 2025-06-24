Bilawal briefs PM Shehbaz on successful diplomatic mission

Bilawal updates PM Shehbaz on delegation’s effective counter to Indian propaganda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who briefed him on the diplomatic meetings in the United States and Europe.

The Prime Minister commended Bilawal and the entire delegation for effectively countering recent Indian propaganda and successfully representing Pakistan’s narrative on the global stage. He acknowledged their efforts during the diplomatic tour to the US, UK, and Europe, praising their national spirit and articulation of Pakistan’s position.

PM Shehbaz hosted a dinner in honour of the diplomatic team and extended congratulations to the members for their commendable representation of the country. He said, "You fought Pakistan’s case with passion and dignity, and returned with honour. Your success is being recognized not only at home but internationally."

The PM praised Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership and highlighted the role of other key delegates, including Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Tehmina Janjua.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated the way the delegation addressed issues ranging from the Pahalgam tragedy to the Indus Waters Treaty, portraying them in a proper context and with clarity.

He noted that due to the blessings of Allah, public prayers, and the professional strength of Pakistan's armed forces, India paid a heavy price for its unjustified war hysteria.

On a separate note, the Prime Minister thanked all coalition parties, including the PPP, for their support in preparing the 2025–26 budget, which aims to provide relief across all segments of society. He expressed hope that through unity, guidance, and collaboration, Pakistan would successfully overcome both internal and external challenges.

The dinner was attended by key government officials, including Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Rana Sanaullah, Talha Barkai, and Tariq Fatemi.