Pakistan Pakistan President, PM laud forces for killing eleven Kahwarij in South Waziristan

The president and PM reiterated the resolve to continue the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 06:20:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised the professional capabilities of the officers and personnel of the security forces for successfully carrying out an operation against the terrorists of Fitna al-Kahwarij, operating under Indian patronage in South Waziristan, and sending 11 of them to hell.

The president and the prime minister paid tribute to Shaheed Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah and Shaheed Lance Naik Jibranullah, who embraced martyrdom while defending the homeland and thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The president lauded the valour of the security forces for eliminating terrorists of Fitna al-Kahwarij in the intelligence based operation, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and grant of patience for the bereaved families.

President Zardari, while praising the bravery and patriotism of the shaheed personnel, said that the nation would always remember their sacrifices.

The entire nation, including him, was proud of their martyrs and their families, the prime minister said, adding the sacrifices of those who embraced martyrdom for the sake of the beloved homeland would not go in vain.

The president and the prime minister reiterated the resolve to continue the fight against the scourge of terrorism till its complete eradication.

The president said that their resolve to eliminate terrorist elements would remain firm.

The prime minister also expressed that in their unwavering resolve to defend the homeland, the entire nation, including him, stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces.

