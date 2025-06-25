PM, Saudi Crown Prince discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Tuesday exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East.

The prime minister said that Pakistan fully supported the immediate de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as its peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

While referring to last night’s attacks, he called for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles by all sides.

In this context, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent standoff with India and said that Pakistan was ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism.

The prime minister conveyed deep appreciation to him for his sagacious leadership and commendable efforts to restore peace in the region. This, he said, was reflective of the Kingdom’s remarkable status as a peacemaker at the international stage, as well as its leadership of the Ummah.

The crown prince thanked the prime minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and support for the Kingdom.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict and said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was fully committed to efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

During their most warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed his warm regards and profound respects to Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He also warmly felicitated him on the successful completion of Hajj this year and thanked the Kingdom for the gracious hospitality extended to the Pakistani pilgrims.

