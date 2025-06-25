Dar presents Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam to DG ADFD in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday presented the award of Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, to Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi.

The Government of Pakistan conferred the award of Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam upon Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to the promotion of Pakistan-UAE cooperation, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Ishaq Dar and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi discussed enhancing development cooperation, expanding ADFD's support for key infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan, and exploring new avenues for sustainable investment.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic ties and promoting shared growth and prosperity.

