Imran Khan agrees to pass KP budget: Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif briefed the PTI founder on KP budget proposal

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Barrister Dr Saif met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to discuss the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget.

During the meeting, key points regarding the budget were shared and deliberated upon.

According to sources, Barrister Saif briefed the PTI founder on the KP budget proposal. He stated that the founder of PTI has agreed to approve the budget.

Barrister Saif explained that the budget has been conditionally approved, emphasizing that it was necessary to pass the budget before the constitutional deadline. However, he added that the budget could be amended later in accordance with further instructions from the PTI founder.

Sources further revealed that the PTI founder may issue detailed directives on the budget in upcoming meetings with Ali Amin Gandapur and Muzzammil Aslam.



