Railways' reforms top priority: Hanif Abbasi

Hanif Abbasi highlights key railway upgrades, land recovery, service improvements under PM direction

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, claimed that billions of rupees worth of railway land had been successfully reclaimed and that significant efforts are underway to upgrade railway stations across the country.

While speaking at a "Meet the Press" session, Abbasi emphasized that the progress of Pakistan Railways is directly linked to the overall development of the nation.

He said efforts are being made to modernise the railway sector and improve track quality for smoother operations.

The minister stated that train schedules will be strictly followed, with no leniency allowed. He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his dedicated focus on improving railway services and acknowledged the PM's commendation of his performance.

Abbasi also highlighted improvements in passenger services, including the establishment of information desks at stations, introduction of train hostesses, and upgraded food quality on platforms. He emphasised that even today, if he receives any video complaint regarding railway issues, swift action is taken.

Additionally, attention has been given to cleanliness, particularly in washrooms, across railway facilities.

On a broader note, Abbasi mentioned Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression, stating the nation takes pride in its historic victories. He concluded by announcing that next year, a gym will be built at the National Press Club with a budget of Rs 100 million, with briefing already given to the Prime Minister regarding this initiative.