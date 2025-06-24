Khawaja Asif welcomes Iran-Israel 'ceasefire'

ISLAMABASD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has praised Iran's determination and courage, calling the ceasefire between Iran and Israel a welcome development.

In a statement issued from the federal capital, Khawaja Asif said Iran has shown remarkable composure and fought back against a much stronger enemy with aggressive defense. "I pay tribute to the resolve of the Iranian leadership and its people," he stated. "In recent times, Allah has granted two major victories to the Muslim world."

He elaborated that Pakistan's victory over India and Iran’s confrontation with Israel are two significant triumphs.

"First, Pakistan emerged victorious against India, and now Iran has stood firm against Israel. The ceasefire itself proves that Israel’s claims were baseless."

The Defence Minister added that these twin victories are a testament to the strength of the Muslim Ummah. "We now pray that Allah showers His mercy on the people of Gaza. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Palestinians and the oppressed people of Gaza," he concluded.



