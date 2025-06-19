Pakistan's global stature on the rise: Khawaja Asif

He said Pakistan welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue.

Thu, 19 Jun 2025 05:41:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that India’s refusal to accept international arbitration on the Kashmir reflects its rigid stance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on the Kashmir issue.

“If there is an opportunity for international arbitration on this long-standing issue, it must be pursued,” he said. He added that Pakistan has always been open to dialogue and mediation on all the issues, and reaffirmed the country's consistent position.

Pakistan's stature in the international community has grown, especially following the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which he described as having enhanced Pakistan’s strategic and diplomatic stature, he said.

He further said that the scheduled presence of its military leadership in high-level engagements in US reflects this increasing global recognition.

Answering a question, he clarified that the Field Marshal’s visit and related meetings were planned weeks in advance, long before the recent escalation in the Middle East.

“The evolving Gaza situation is deeply tragic. However, the Field Marshal’s presence at such forums provides Pakistan with an opportunity to articulate the Muslim world’s perspective, particularly on Palestine,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said that if India violates the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan might seriously reconsider the validity of the Simla Agreement. “Non-cooperation from India will reflect its attitude toward peace and obligations,” he added.

On the Israel-Iran conflict, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan firmly stands with Iran, stating that Israel has no right to interfere in the sovereignty of any state or attempt regime change through aggression.

Pakistan will remain voice for peace, committed to upholding international law, Muslim solidarity, and meaningful engagement on all diplomatic fronts, he concluded.

