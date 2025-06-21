KP budget won't pass without Imran Khan's approval: Barrister Saif..

Sat, 21 Jun 2025 14:30:18 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Ali Saif declared that the province’s upcoming fiscal budget will not be approved without consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Barrister Saif emphasised that the people voted for Imran Khan’s ideology, and therefore the provincial budget must reflect his vision. He warned that any attempt to impose an emergency or bypass democratic norms would cause the “fake government” to collapse instantly.

He further stated that the public will not tolerate any disrespect toward their electoral mandate. “The power to dissolve the KP Assembly rests solely with the Chief Minister, and he may exercise it whenever necessary,” Saif added.

Highlighting the legitimacy of the KP government, Barrister Saif asserted that it is the only province where a government has been formed based on 'Form 45'. In contrast, he criticised the federal and other provincial governments as being propped up by allegedly fabricated "Form 47" results.

He concluded by vowing to defend the public mandate at all costs, stating that even a minor push would be enough to topple the unstable, illegitimate governments in place.