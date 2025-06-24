6 burnt to death, 10 injured in Quetta bus-rickshaw collision

Fuel-loaded rickshaw crashes into passenger bus, causing deadly fire.

Updated On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 17:58:08 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A tragic accident on Quetta's western bypass claimed the lives of six passengers who were burned to death, while ten others sustained injuries.

According to sources, a Mazda passenger bus collided with a loading rickshaw carrying petrol.

The collision caused the petrol to ignite, engulfing the entire bus in flames.

Rescue sources reported that the Mazda bus was traveling from Nawan to Hazarganji when it hit the fuel-loaded rickshaw. The petrol caught fire immediately, quickly spreading and consuming the bus.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene, transferring the injured to a nearby hospital. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the blaze, while police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government expressed sorrow over the incident, confirming that an inquiry has been ordered. He assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The spokesperson said the government is deeply saddened by the loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He also stated that all necessary medical care is being provided to the injured, and affected families will receive full support.