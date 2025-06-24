Robber injured, arrested in Jacobabad 'encounter'

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a robber after he was injured in an ‘encounter’, Dunya News reported.

In City Police jurisdiction, three alleged robbers opened fire on a police team at a security barricade. Police retaliated in a befitting manner and injured a bandit, who was later apprehended.

His two accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

According to Jacobabad SSP, the injured outlaws has been identified as Asghar Leghari. He was complicit in several cases of heinous crimes. Weapons have been seized from the injured outlaw. He was admitted to hospital.

