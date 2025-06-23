Pakistan likely to extend airspace ban for Indian airlines

The Pakistani airspace was initially closed to Indian aircraft on April 24

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 09:29:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is likely to extend the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft for another month, with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) expected to be issued later today.

The Pakistani airspace was initially closed to Indian aircraft on April 24, followed by a one-month extension on May 23, due to tensions between the neighbouring countries over the Pahalgam incident.

Sources said the NOTAM for the second phase of the restriction is set to expire today (June 23), and upon its expiration, a new NOTAM is expected to be issued, extending the airspace closure for another month.

The NOTAM to be issued by the Government of Pakistan will include details of the airspace restriction for Indian air traffic.

The restriction was imposed in light of the ongoing tensions with India, with the objective of ensuring the safety of Pakistani airspace.

This restriction will apply specifically to Indian aircraft; however, Pakistani airspace will remain open to other international flights.

