Mild earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Mild earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of city due to earthquake.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 06:36:23 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale jolted Qaidabad and its adjoining areas in Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of city due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near Malir area of Karachi at the depth of eight kilometres.

