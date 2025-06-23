PTI decides to approve KP 2025-26 budget in order to save provincial government

Pakistan Pakistan PTI decides to approve KP 2025-26 budget in order to save provincial government

Decision was taken in PTI parliamentary party meeting held at the Chief Minister's House on Sunday.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 03:47:53 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary party has decided to approve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2025-26 budget in order to save the provincial government.

According to sources, the PTI parliamentary party meeting was held at the Chief Minister's House on Sunday. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, PTI's central spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram and provincial general secretary Ali Asghar Khan were also present at the meeting.

All members were consulted regarding the approval of the budget, and all voted in favour of it. Addressing the meeting, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the federal government wants to use the budget as an excuse to impose an economic emergency in the province and bring down the provincial government.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the budget should be approved to thwart the conspiracy of the federal government. He added that changes to the budget are possible after a meeting with the PTI founder, and every effort will be made to arrange that meeting.

