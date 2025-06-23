Pakistan's UN envoy Asim Iftikhar condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with Govt and people of Iran during this challenging time.

Mon, 23 Jun 2025 03:52:58 PKT

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - “Pakistan has condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities”, its ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, has told the UNSC on Sunday.

“The sharp rise in tensions and violence as a result of the Israeli aggression and unlawful actions is profoundly disturbing, any further escalation risk catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond” he said.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran during this challenging time”, Ahmad said.

These comments come just a day after Pakistan said it would recommend United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlies in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing critical issues related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the conflict. PM Sharif strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran following Israeli aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Iranian government and its people.

Expressing deep condolences for the loss of precious lives, the prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks.

