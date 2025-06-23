783rd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Farid (RA) begin in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - The 783rd annual Urs celebrations of the revered Sufi saint of the subcontinent, Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) started in Pakpattan.

Dewan Modood Masood Chishti -- Sajada Nasheen -- inaugurated the fifteen-day celebrations by colouring his devotees with the customary orange colour and traditional sweets distribution.

The Bahishti Darwaza, a special entrance, will open on the night of Muharram 5 after Isha prayers.

The Punjab Auqaf Department has made excellent arrangements to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims, ensuring facilities and provisions are in place. Simultaneously, the police have implemented foolproof security measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the entire event

