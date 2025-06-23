Fire gutted 10 shops in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Fire gutted 10 shops in Karachi

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the blaze.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 06:38:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire erupted in shops located in Korangi Industrial Area in the wee hours of Monday which destroyed 10 shops, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the fire erupted in shops in Mehran Town locality which spread and engulfed several shops. Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the blaze. However, the fire severely damaged 10 shops and destroyed valuables worth millions of rupees.

The cause of fire could not immediately be ascertained.

