PM Shehbaz convenes NSC meeting amid Iran-US tensions

Field Marshal Asim Munir will brief participants on his recent visit to the United States

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a key meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow (Monday), sources confirmed. The meeting will be attended by both military and civilian leadership.

The meeting is expected to include detailed consultations on the escalating Iran-US tensions, with possible major decisions regarding support for Iran and other strategic matters.

The meeting will also review internal and border security situations.

Key attendees will include Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other top officials.

The meeting is scheduled for 12pm at the Prime Minister’s House.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, discussing critical issues related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the conflict.

PM Sharif strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran following Israeli aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Iranian government and its people.

Expressing deep condolences for the loss of precious lives, the prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks.