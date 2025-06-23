NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, calls for urgent de-escalation

Committee expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of innocent lives

Updated On: Mon, 23 Jun 2025 18:13:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was held on Monday in response to the escalating situation in the Middle East.

According to the statement, the NSC strongly condemned Israel's aggression against Iran. The committee noted that recent military actions sabotaged ongoing diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States.

The meeting was attended by both the military and civilian leadership including Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and others.

Other key attendees include Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other top officials.

The meeting reviewed the rapidly evolving regional dynamics following Israel’s strikes on Iranian territory.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad on 23 June, 2025.

“These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy,” the Committee said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The committee expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of innocent lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm position, the NSC voiced deep concern over the worsening situation, especially after the June 22 attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—actions that violate international norms and potentially threaten regional stability.

Calling the Israeli strikes a violation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolutions, international law, and the UN Charter, the NSC voiced deep concern over the potential for further escalation in the region.

The NSC emphasised the need for de-escalation and peaceful resolution through dialogue and international cooperation.

PM TALKS TO IRANIAN PRESIDENT

Yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed critical issues related to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, the leaders exchanged views on various matters concerning the conflict.

PM Sharif strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran following Israeli aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Iranian government and its people.

Expressing deep condolences for the loss of precious lives, the prime minister prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attacks.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS US ATTACK ON IRAN

Pakistan strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Iran has the right to self-defence under the UN Charter. It expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and violence, urging that the protection of civilian lives and property must be ensured.

The spokesperson emphasized that escalating conflict could have serious regional and global repercussions.

Pakistan called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy under the UN Charter remain the only path to resolution.