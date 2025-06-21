FM Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir meet Turkish President Erdogan

Pakistan Pakistan FM Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir meet Turkish President Erdogan

Leaders discuss Pakistan-Turkiye ties, regional tensions, humanitarian crisis in Gaza in OIC

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 19:53:36 PKT

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the OIC foreign ministers' summit.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, during the meeting, Ishaq Dar conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's message of goodwill to President Erdogan.

Dar emphasised the importance of strong, sustainable bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening and diversifying their long-standing fraternal cooperation.

The leaders agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and Israel.

They also urged the international community to play its part in restoring peace and stability in the region.

The urgent need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian population was strongly emphasised.

More to read: OIC Foreign Ministers condemn Israeli aggression, call for regional unity



Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also congratulated President Erdogan on the successful hosting of the OIC Foreign Ministers' meeting and for being honored with an award by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in recognition of his leadership.