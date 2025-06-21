Pakistan rejects Indian media claim of requesting ceasefire amid tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan rejects Indian media claim of requesting ceasefire amid tensions

FO Spokesperson strongly denied reports suggesting that Pakistan had sought a ceasefire

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 11:25:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has categorically rejected claims made by Indian media that Islamabad requested a ceasefire during the recent bout of heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

In an official statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson strongly denied reports circulated by Indian outlets suggesting that Pakistan had sought a ceasefire following alleged Indian aggression.

“The claims made by Indian media last night are baseless and categorically denied,” the spokesperson stated, emphasising that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar had already clarified in various interviews and statements that Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was firm and decisive—an exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense.

The Foreign Office further elaborated that the eventual ceasefire was facilitated through the diplomatic engagement of friendly nations, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United States.

According to the official timeline, on May 10, 2025, at 8:15 AM, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted Senator Dar and informed him that India was willing to agree to a ceasefire, contingent on Pakistan’s consent.

Senator Dar affirmed Pakistan’s willingness to reciprocate the ceasefire offer. Shortly thereafter, at 9:00 AM, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also reached out to Senator Dar, confirming India’s position and seeking Pakistan’s stance.

The spokesperson stressed that throughout the crisis, Pakistan maintained a consistent position: it exercised its right to self-defense and did not request a ceasefire, but responsibly accepted diplomatic engagement when the opportunity presented itself.

“Pakistan did not appeal for ceasefire, it responded decisively, then acted as a responsible state when approached with a genuine diplomatic solution,” the statement concluded.