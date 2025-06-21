Imran not being allowed to meet anyone as per jail manual: Raoof Hasan

PTI leader questions why meetings with PTI founder not being allowed despite court orders

Islamabad (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan stated that the party founder Imran Khan is not being allowed to meet anyone as per the jail manual.

Speaking on Dunya News’ programme "Tonight with Samar Abbas", the PTI leader questioned why meetings with the PTI founder are not being allowed despite court orders. He added that even the founder’s lawyers are facing difficulties due to the lack of access.

He emphasised that the party moves forward based on the founder's directions. He said the founder’s guidance is crucial, especially regarding the budget. "If the federal government allows a meeting today, the budget can be passed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well," he stated.

The PTI leader added that the party has not raised any objections regarding the Field Marshal’s meeting. "We will support any step that is in the interest of the country and the nation. If the Field Marshal’s meeting yields positive results, we will support it," he said.

Hasan further mentioned that discussions are ongoing on social media regarding the matter. He said the movement was postponed due to tensions between Iran and Israel. "If the regional situation remains the same, the movement may be further delayed," he added.

