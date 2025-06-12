PTI leaders denied meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A group of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders was denied access to meet the party’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, at Adiala Jail after visiting hours expired.

The leaders, who gathered at the prison gate on Thursday following a wait at Factory Naka, were informed that the official meeting time had ended. As a result, they were unable to meet with Imran Khan and had to return without any interaction.

Among those who attempted the visit were Nisar Jutt, Alamgir Khan, Changez Khan Kakar, and Rizwan Siyan. Additional PTI figures including Syed Fakhar Jehan, Fazal Hakim, and Arshad Sahi also arrived at the prison seeking a meeting with Khan.

This development comes amid heightened political tensions and increased interest in the condition and legal situation of Imran Khan, who remains imprisoned on multiple charges.

