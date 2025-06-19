Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirms support for persons with disabilities

He was talking to Saima Saleem, member of Pakistan's representative mission to the UN

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has reaffirmed the Pakistan Army's commitment to supporting and empowering individuals with disabilities, enabling them to contribute to national development.

He was talking to Saima Saleem, member of Pakistan's representative mission to the United Nations in Washington.

Gen Asim Munir held a warm and inspiring meeting with Saima Saleem, who despite being visually impaired, made a remarkable mark in international diplomacy through her resolve and dedication.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir lauded her exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and outstanding contributions to promoting Pakistan's interests at the United Nations.

The COAS expressed admiration for Saima Saleem's resilience and determination, which serve as a shining example for the nation, particularly for individuals with disabilities.

During the meeting, Saima Saleem briefed Gen Asim Munir on her work at the United Nations, highlighting key issues and challenges being faced by Pakistan.

Field Marshal appreciated her efforts in promoting Pakistan's stance on regional and global issues including threat of state sponsored terrorism by India which is root cause of destabilization in the region.

The meeting is a testament to the recognition of unmatched potential of Pakistanis exceptional talent and dedication, regardless of physical ability.

Meanwhile, Saima Saleem also shared her literary work with the Chief of Army Staff.