Pakistan advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria

FO issues travel advisory amid rising tensions; over 170 Pakistani students return from Iran

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 23:59:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Pakistani nationals to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, and the Syrian Arab Republic until the situation improves.

It was said in an advisory issued by the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday.

It further said that all Pakistani nationals residing in these countries are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant, restrict non-essential movement, and maintain regular contact with the respective Embassies of Pakistan.

Also, over a hundred students studying at various universities in Iran have left for Pakistan due to the Iran-Israel conflict.



According to a statement issued by the Pakistan International Medical Students Association (PIMSA), at least 80 students from Hormozgan Medical University and 97 students from Zanjan Medical University have left for Pakistan.

The PIMSA further stated that dozens of students from various universities in Tehran are also heading toward the border.

According to PIMSA, the association is in contact with concerned authorities regarding the current situation of Pakistani medical students studying in Iran. They appreciated the continuous assistance and support of the Pakistani Embassy in Iran, which has played a vital role in ensuring the safety of the students.

The association also appealed for urgent measures for the safe evacuation of the remaining students from Iran. PIMSA emphasized that every effort should be made to ensure that no student faces any danger or hardship.