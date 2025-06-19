Balochistan declares Hinglaj Mata Temple a global tourist destination

QUETTA (Web Desk) – The Balochistan government has announced its plan to designate the historic Hinglaj Mata Temple in Lasbela district as a global tourist site.

This move was discussed in a meeting between Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Senator Danesh Kumar, where they reviewed strategies to boost religious tourism for minorities within the province.

Hinglaj Mata Temple, a revered pilgrimage site for the Hindu community—particularly in Balochistan—has stood for centuries and attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees from Pakistan and abroad annually.

The government’s initiative aims to promote religious harmony, uplift minority tourism, and project a positive global image of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Bugti emphasised that Balochistan represents a blend of diverse cultures and communities, and the temple is a testament to its deep-rooted tradition of coexistence and historical richness.

To support the temple’s restoration and accommodate its growing number of visitors, the provincial government has allocated special development funds in the 2025 budget. Planned improvements include upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities for pilgrims, and conservation of the temple’s historical architecture.

The Hinglaj Mata Temple draws over 250,000 pilgrims each year, not only from across Pakistan but also from countries such as India, the UAE, and other Gulf nations. The annual Hinglaj Yatra is a major spiritual event, reflecting the temple’s profound religious importance. With this new designation, tourism in Balochistan is projected to increase by up to 30% over the next five years.

Balochistan is home to more than 50 minority religious and cultural heritage sites. By elevating Hinglaj Mata Temple to global status, the province is reinforcing its identity as a land of tolerance, coexistence, and heritage.

The move also sends a clear message to the world: Pakistan is a nation where diverse faiths thrive, cultures are honored, and unity is rooted in mutual respect.

