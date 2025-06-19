NAB summons Azam Swati in Kohistan corruption scandal

He has been directed to appear at NAB’s Peshawar office at 11am on June 23

Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 19:31:53 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PTI leader and former federal minister Azam Swati on June 23 in connection with the Kohistan corruption scandal.

NAB has issued a notice to Swati, seeking records of his company, Kohistan Associates and Builders, for the year 2024. He has been asked to appear in relation to an ongoing investigation involving officials from the Kohistan District Accounts Office and other individuals.

According to NAB, the inquiry pertains to allegations of illegal disbursement of government funds and corruption.

The bureau initiated the probe under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, following a formal complaint.

The notice states that Swati holds key documents related to the case. He has been directed to appear at NAB’s Peshawar office at 11am on June 23 and to provide complete financial details of funds received by his firm in 2024.

NAB has also warned that failure to comply with the notice may result in strict legal action under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance.

