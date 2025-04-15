Azam Swati sees negotiations only way to save Pakistan from destruction

His bail in May 9 cases extended until May 13

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati has said the only solution to save the country from destruction is dialogue.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore, Swati stated that if the country is to be saved, the only way forward is negotiations.

"We have convinced the PTI founder to agree to talks. Both Imran Khan and we are deeply concerned about the future of the country," he added.

Swati also remarked that currently, there is no leader in Pakistan who is capable of steering the country in the right direction.

On the other hand, the anti-terrorism court extended Azam Khan Swati’s interim bail until May 13 in five cases related to the May 9 attack on Jinnah House and incidents of arson and vandalism.

The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill. The police failed to present the case records in court, stating that the files were currently with the Supreme Court, where the accused are also seeking bail.

