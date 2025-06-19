President Zardari lauds Pak Navy for playing role during tensions with India

President Zardari visits Naval Headquarters, praises Navy’s resolve in 'Battle for Truth'

Thu, 19 Jun 2025

KARACHI (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari visited the Pakistan Naval Headquarters, where he praised the Navy’s unwavering commitment and effective response during the recent maritime operation dubbed “Ma’raka-e-Haq” (Battle for Truth).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Zardari was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who also presented him with a guard of honour. The President laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial and offered prayers for national heroes.

During the visit, the Naval Chief briefed President Zardari on the prevailing maritime security situation and the Navy’s operational preparedness. A detailed presentation highlighted the Navy's strategic successes during the “Battle for Truth.”

President Zardari commended the Navy for its strong stance and successful strategy in countering Indian aggression, appreciating its role in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

Admiral Ashraf thanked the President for his visit and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to defending Pakistan’s sea frontiers and maritime assets.

